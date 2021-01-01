Mayor Kirk Caldwell reflective, hopeful in final mayoral media event

During his final news conference after eight years at Honolulu Hale, Mayor Kirk Caldwell implored Oahu residents to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines to give incoming Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi a chance to get on top of the virus as vaccines become, slowly, more available.

With new COVID-19 cases reported every day across Oahu, Caldwell said that the island remains at risk for rampant spread of the disease, which could result in overrun hospitals and lockdowns similar to what California is seeing.

What’s happening in California “can absolutely happen here if we’re not careful,” Caldwell said. “Please be safe. … Make it easier for Mayor Blangiardi and his initial months in his term.”

Blangiardi is scheduled to be sworn into office Saturday. Much of California is under a stay-at-home order that prohibits most social gatherings of any size and restricts many business activities.

Caldwell spoke Thursday at a dedication of a new “Mala o Hali‘a, Garden of Remembrance” on the Diamond Head side of Honolulu Hale to honor everyone affected by COVID-19, including those who have died, those who continue to suffer and those who lost their businesses and jobs.

“This Hawaiian garden was planted in remembrance of those who passed away, for those who have been affected by COVID-19,” Caldwell said. “Some of them that may have lasting health problems — and for those who have been impacted in other ways, lost their jobs or lost their businesses. It’s to remember all of that, but also to have hope, because it’s about life and hope.”

Creating the garden meant removing invasive species and replacing them with indigenous ones, including an infant kukui tree that Caldwell said represents a bookend to his administration, which began by planting a kukui tree to honor U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, who died in 2012 just before Caldwell took office.

By the time another eight years pass, Caldwell said, the older and newer kukui trees should grow enough that their limbs will be able to touch one another and form a canopy.

“The Dan Inouye tree will touch our other tree,” Caldwell said. “And for me it makes me reflect on life lost.”

The conjoined trees will come to represent “family, friends, community,” Caldwell said. “Like these branches that will touch each other, it’s about love and connection.”

Former City Council Chairman Ron Menor called the garden a “very touching tribute to the victims of COVID-19. It really is fitting that we would have this blessing ceremony on the very last day of what has been a turbulent year. Really, the spirit of aloha has carried us through these difficult and trying times.”

Hiro Toiya, director of the city Department of Emergency Management, reported that 3,965 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to city, state and federal first responders and bus and Handi-Van drivers in the six days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

But the 2,350 vaccines for city employees comprised only 58% of all city first responders, Toiya said.

He said that “58% of the (first-responder) workforce is not ideally where we’d like to be.”

The availability and distribution of the vaccine “are not what was promised,” Caldwell said.

He tried to remain reflective, realistic and hopeful during his last media event as mayor.

“It’s our last press conference,” he said. “When I became mayor I said we’d lead by being out in front, not sitting behind a desk. … I’ve been out there for eight years all around this incredible island telling people what it is we’re doing, addressing the hard questions. … I’m going to miss it, but more importantly, I’m going to miss serving the people of this incredible island.”