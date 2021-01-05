Aloha Stadium Swap Meet to resume on Wednesdays

The Aloha Stadium announced today that it will be resuming the Swap Meet & Marketplace on Wednesdays, in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.

Swap Meets had initially been canceled in mid-March due to the new coronavirus, but resumed on weekends in June with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Although a temporary moratorium has been placed on any new events, as announced by the Aloha Stadium Authority on Dec. 17, the Swap Meets and other parking lot activities are expected to continue.

The Swap Meet & Marketplace will now take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

Free admission will be offered on Wednesdays during the month of January, the Aloha Stadium announced. Admission on weekends will be $1 per person for those 12 and older, and free for those 11 and under.

Face masks are required for anyone attending that is 2 or older, and shoppers must also maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. No pet animals are allowed.

More information is available at alohastadium.hawaii.gov or 483-2500.