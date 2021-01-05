comscore Haiku man, 32, dies 4 days after single-vehicle crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Haiku man, 32, dies 4 days after single-vehicle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 32-year-old man who sustained critical injuries in Thursday’s single-vehicle crash in Haiku has died.

He has been identified as Tanner Mortenson of Haiku, according to the Maui Police Department.

The deadly crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Ulumalu Road, south of Kamalii Pl.

Police said a 1998 Toyota 4Runner operated by Mortenson was traveling south on Ulumalu Road when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and struck an embankment lined with bamboo trees.

Police said he was thrown from the vehicle onto the roadway upon impact. Mortenson was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died Monday.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicate alcohol and speed were believed to be factors, police added.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 124 new coronavirus infections as statewide total hits 22,168 infections
Looking Back

Scroll Up