Haiku man, 32, dies 4 days after single-vehicle crash

A 32-year-old man who sustained critical injuries in Thursday’s single-vehicle crash in Haiku has died.

He has been identified as Tanner Mortenson of Haiku, according to the Maui Police Department.

The deadly crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Ulumalu Road, south of Kamalii Pl.

Police said a 1998 Toyota 4Runner operated by Mortenson was traveling south on Ulumalu Road when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and struck an embankment lined with bamboo trees.

Police said he was thrown from the vehicle onto the roadway upon impact. Mortenson was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died Monday.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicate alcohol and speed were believed to be factors, police added.