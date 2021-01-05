Police ask for help finding male suspect involved in Manoa home robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery in Manoa.

Police said a 76-year-old man and 62-year-old woman confronted two male suspects who broke into their home on East Manoa Road at about 8:45 a.m.

One of the suspects assaulted the homeowners and fled with their belongings, police added.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Police arrested one of the suspects Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at-large.

Police released a surveillance video of the alleged suspect clad in a dark-colored hooded sweater and pants. In the video, the masked suspect is walking on the side of a roadway with a carry-on size luggage.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.