Police ask for help finding male suspect involved in Manoa home robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery in Manoa.
Police said a 76-year-old man and 62-year-old woman confronted two male suspects who broke into their home on East Manoa Road at about 8:45 a.m.
One of the suspects assaulted the homeowners and fled with their belongings, police added.
The victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Police arrested one of the suspects Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at-large.
Police released a surveillance video of the alleged suspect clad in a dark-colored hooded sweater and pants. In the video, the masked suspect is walking on the side of a roadway with a carry-on size luggage.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
(1/3) Do you recognize this man? He’s one of two suspects involved in a first-degree robbery. At around 9 a.m. today, HPD officers were called to a home on East Manoa Road. The two males broke into the home and were confronted by the homeowners. … pic.twitter.com/WKnwzF8pGf
— Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 5, 2021
