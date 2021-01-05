comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige gives updates on Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige gives updates on Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:57 pm

  • GOV. DAVID IGE'S FACEBOOK PAGE

    Gov. David Ige gives updates on Hawaii's COVID-19 vaccination plans

Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dept. of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest updates on coronavirus vaccination plans in Hawaii.

Watch the livestream video above.

