High surf advisory continues for north, west shores of smaller isles, with more on the way this weekend

High surf of up to 16 feet is expected along north shores of smaller isles in Hawaii today, prompting an advisory that lasts through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 10 to 15 feet this morning to increase to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon for the north facing shores of Niihau to Maui, while surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west facing shores.

The surf may grow even larger tonight and Thursday to 20 feet along the north, forecasters warned, before declining Friday.

High surf is also expected to continue this weekend as a series of large, northwest swells continue to move through isle waters.

Surf on other shores remains steady, at 0 to 2 feet for south facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet for east facing shores, today and Thursday.

Forecasters say moderate trades should continue through Thursday due to a high pressure ridge north of the state.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for most isles, with scattered showers and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s skies continue to be partly cloudy, with lows dropping to 69 to 74.

On Hawaii island, skies will be sunny in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon and hazy due to the eruption at Halemaumau Crater. By Tuesday afternoon, the lava lake at the crater measured 630 feet deep, and sulfur dioxide emission rates remain elevated.

East winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected to continue today through Thursday.

An approaching front from the northwest is expected to cut off the trades for smaller isles on Friday, resulting in lighter, variable winds and clouds and showers across interior areas.

A small craft advisory for Hawaiian waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island .remains in effect from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Thursday.