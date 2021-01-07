Bicyclist injured in Waikiki motor vehicle accident

A 26-year-old bicyclist was critically injured tonight in a motor vehicle accident in Waikiki, Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS personnel responded to the collision at about 7:26 p.m. at or near the intersection of Niu Street and Ala Wai Boulevard.
They treated and transported the 26-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers from the Vehicular Homicide Section are at the scene investigating.
No further details were available.
