Raised crosswalks to be installed on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, speed limit reduced to 30 mph

State transportation officials said today that two new, raised pedestrian crossings — also known as speed tables — will be installed on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli in response to two recent, deadly collisions there.

The raised pedestrian crossings, which are intended to make pedestrians more visible and slow drivers down, will be installed at the T-intersection before Piliokahi Avenue and at the highway’s intersection with Laumania Avenue.

Work will begin nightly between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. this Monday, and continue through Thursday of next week.

Lanes on the highway will be closed in each direction between Piliokahi Avenue and Laumania Avenue to allow for the installation of the raised crosswalk across the roadway. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Both raised crosswalks are expected to be completed by Friday morning, weather permitting.

Additional closures will be needed for permanent striping of the crosswalks, which must be done afterwards so paint will adhere properly to new asphalt.

The raised crosswalks to promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speeds as they enter a residential area, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Officials said at the same time, the speed limit on Farrington Highway between the vicinity of Tracks Beach Park after the Kahe Power Station and Haleakala Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph, while advisory speeds over the raised crosswalks will be 25 mph.

The state previously installed raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway at Ala Walua Street, the Waianae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road, as well as on Pali Highway in the Nuuanu area.

HDOT will collect speed data at the sites to determine how effective the speed tables are at slowing drivers in the area.