FBI arrests founder of ‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ after he returns to islands from U.S. Capitol riots

Federal authorities arrested the founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii” Thursday in connection with Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol where thousands of rioters stormed the building and interrupted an Electoral College vote count by Congress confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s election.

The FBI arrested Nick Ochs in Hawaii on a charge of “unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds,” according to FBI Honolulu spokesman Jason White.

He unsuccessfully ran against Adrian Tam in 2020 for the state House District 22 seat which covers Waikiki and Ala Moana.

Ochs is a founding member of “Proud Boys Hawaii,” a far-right extremist group.

Thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday during a congressional joint session of the electoral vote count.

At 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Ochs tweeted a photo of himself inside the Capitol smoking a cigarette. The caption said: “Hello from the Capital (sic) lol.”

Hello from the Capital lol pic.twitter.com/H1Axdou708 — Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs (@OchsForHawaii) January 6, 2021

Congressional members evacuated the session until law enforcement could secure the building. Congress resumed the count that night and affirmed Biden’s victory in the presidential election early Thursday.

Five people died as a result of the riot.

U.S. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick died late Thursday from injuries sustained in the violent uproar.

Thirty-five-year-old Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, Md. was fatally shot in the building by U.S. Capitol police. Three people identified as 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, Ga.; 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Ala.; and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pa., died of medical emergencies during the riot.

In an interview with CNN Wednesday night, Ochs said, “We didn’t have to break in, I just walked in and filmed.”

He added: “There were thousands of people in there — they had no control of the situation. I didn’t get stopped or questioned.”

CNN reported Ochs claimed he was working as a professional journalist when he entered the Capitol and that he did not enter any of the congressional chambers or offices.