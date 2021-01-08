High surf advisory for smaller isles continues through tonight with another swell on the way

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of smaller Hawaiian isles has been extended through this evening, but another northwest swell is on the way Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 12 to 16 feet this afternoon. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west shores today.

Forecasters say another north swell — a moderate one – is expected to fill in Saturday afternoon and peak Saturday night, prompting another advisory, followed by another fairly large, northwest swell late Monday.

Surf on other shores remains stable — at flat to 2 feet on south shores, and 1 to 3 feet on east shores today through Saturday.

Today’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, as well, with cooler overnight temperatures dipping into the 60s through Saturday.

Hazy skies are still expected for parts of Hawaii island, where the west vent continues to erupt lava into a lava lake. Gas emissions at the summit remain elevated.

Trades have also died down, and a land and sea breeze pattern is expected to prevail into Saturday, along with dryer conditions, forecasters said.

The trades are not expected to return until Sunday.

Two more record-high matches, meanwhile, were recorded on Thursday. A record high of 85 degrees in Honolulu matched the record for that day set in 1987. A record high of 87 degrees for Kahului matched the record for that day set in 1955.