Man dies in moped crash on Nimitz Highway

A 42-year-old moped rider died after he crashed into a metal street light post this morning on Nimitz Highway.
Police said the man was heading westbound on North Nimitz Highway at about 11:41 a.m. when he lost control of the KYMCO moped and struck the post.
This was the third traffic death on Oahu so far this year. There were none at the same time in 2020.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.