Sheriffs search for dangerous parole violator on Oahu

The State Sheriff Operations Fugitive Unit is searching for a 29-year-old parole violator who may be armed and considered dangerous.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority issued a parole retake warrant Tuesday for Charleston Silva.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, approximately 247 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a dark beard and tattoos on his hands that say “Cha” and “Chi.”

Silva is known to frequent Leeward Oahu, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

The department advised the public not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is urged to call State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.