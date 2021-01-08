comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 am

  Gov. David Ige spoke during an Oct. 7 press conference about the Pre-Travel Testing Program. Ige joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions during Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige spoke during an Oct. 7 press conference about the Pre-Travel Testing Program. Ige joined Spotlight Hawaii today for a livestream and took viewer questions.

Gov. David Ige joined Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, today for a livestream and took viewer questions.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

