Judge grants bond for ‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ founder

The founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii” accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol building in connection with Wednesday’s siege was released from federal custody today.

Nicholas “Nick” Robert Ochs was federally charged with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, a misdemeanor. The FBI arrested Ochs at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii Thursday night upon his return from Washington D.C.

In a telephonic hearing this morning, Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter asked Ochs if he understood the nature of the charge. He responded from the detention facility: “I think so, your honor.”

After the hearing ended, Ochs was released from custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Under the conditions of his release, Ochs is restricted from leaving Oahu. He is only allowed to travel to the District of Columbia for court-related appearances.

His next hearing will be held Friday by video before Magistrate Judge. G. Michael Harvey of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Thousands of rioters stormed the building Wednesday as members of Congress finalized the Electoral College vote count of Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the election.

Ochs posted a photo on his Twitter account of himself inside the Capitol smoking a cigarette. The caption said: “Hello from the Capital (sic) lol.”

In an interview with CNN, Ochs said, “We didn’t have to break in, I just walked in and filmed.”

Ochs told CNN: “There were thousands of people in there — they had no control of the situation. I didn’t get stopped or questioned.”

He reportedly told the network he was working as a professional journalist and did not enter any of the congressional chambers or offices.

Ochs is the founder of a Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys Hawaii, a far-right extremist group.