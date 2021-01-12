Woman, 21, arrested for role in robbery and kidnapping of man in 60s

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman today who is allegedly part of a group of three who plotted to rob a man in his 60s.

Police said the man in his 60s reported being robbed and kidnapped at about 3 p.m. Monday by two men and a woman.

He told police he went to meet the woman, an acquaintance, at her Kaimuki home, but was confronted by two men, who allegedly held him against his will at gunpoint and stole his property, including his cellphone, then released him.

Police said the victim, using a phone finder app, managed to track down his phone and the woman today.

Police arrested the woman today at 9:19 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery and kidnapping at 500 Sand Island Parkway.

The two men remain at large.