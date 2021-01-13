Lanai High & Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Lanai High & Elementary in Lanai City has tested positive for COVID-19, state Department of Education officials confirmed today.

On Tuesday, school principal Elton Kinoshita sent a letter to staff, parents and guardians informing them that he had been made aware that one of the students there was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The student was last on campus on Jan. 7.

“We are in contact with the family and have sent our aloha for a speedy recovery,” said Kinoshita in the letter.

Out of respect for the student’s privacy, Kinoshita declined to share additional information. The school has students from kindergarten to eighth grade. On its website, the school said the total number of students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 is now at 33, but that so far, there have been no staff cases.

“Our school is taking the necessary precautions including notifying potential close contacts, closing the impacted areas for 7 days and sanitizing, coordinating next steps with the Hawaii State Department of Education’s COVID-19 Response Team, and sharing case information with the Hawaii State Department of Health,” said Kinoshita in the letter.

A close contact, the principal said, is defined as being within 6 feet of the person for 15 minutes or longer over a 24-hour period, even if wearing face masks, and having direct contact with the infected person’s secretions — for example — in the form of coughing.

The state Health Department is the lead agency in charge of contact tracing. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with their health care provider or contact the state Health Department via this link.

Covid Notice 1-12-21 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd