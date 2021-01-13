Police say 2 male suspects planted ‘explosive devices’ in Moiliili store

Honolulu police have opened a reckless endangering investigation involving two unknown male suspects who allegedly assembled and placed “explosive devices” at the Longs Drug store in Moiliili.

Police said the suspects assembled the devices using products from the store at 2470 S. King St. They allegedly left the devices in store shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

People were evacuated from the building and the police department’s Specialized Services Division’s Bomb Squad responded.

Honolulu police spokesman Michelle Yu said, “The devices were rendered inert.”

No injuries were reported and police had not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning.