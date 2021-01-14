1 of 2 suspects arrested for planting explosive devices in Moiliili store

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly assembled and planted homemade explosive devices at the Longs Drug store in Moiliili.

Police said two male suspects tried to assemble the devices using products from the store at 2470 S. King St. and left the devices there shortly before 9:30 a.m.

People evacuated the store as a precaution.

The police department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and the devices were rendered inert. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect in the Makiki area at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of assembling explosive devices.

The other suspect remains at-large.