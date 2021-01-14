Kapiolani Medical Center, nurses reach tentative contract agreement

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children announced today that it reached a tentative agreement with the union representing nurses on a new, 3-year contract.

The tentative agreement with the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, negotiated Wednesday night, covers approximately 725 nurses at Kapiolani and includes wage increases over the course of the 3-year contract, as well as health care premium cost coverage benefits for single, double and family coverage.

It also addresses nurses’ personal protective equipment and safety concerns “while being mindful of the continued unreliable supply of necessary PPE,” according to a news release from Kapiolani.

The nurses last week voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike about six months into bargaining for a new contract in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and in advance of a scheduled meeting with the hospital and a federal negotiator on Wednesday.

The nurses will now vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement next Wednesday and Thursday.

“Contract negotiations are never easy, and we greatly appreciate the dedication and commitment of the negotiating committees to come together and agree on a contract that is fair and sustainable,” said Kapiolani CEO Martha Smith in a news release. “This tentative agreement continues to provide our nurses with highly-competitive wages and benefits while also addressing the very real long-term economic challenges facing our industry today.”

She added: “It has been a long process for all involved. We are ready to move forward with our nurses and focus on what we do best, providing safe, quality care for Hawaii’s women and children.”