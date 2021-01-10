Union nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center authorize strike; meeting with federal mediator set for Wednesday

Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children have voted to authorize a strike about six months into bargaining for a new contract in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, which represents the hospital’s nurses, said in a statement today that 93% of the nurses voted to authorize a strike, which they characterize as a show of the “high level of frustration among the nurses.”

The union said an unprecedented 96% of the hospital’s 725 nurses showed up to vote over the three-day voting period, which ended at midnight Saturday.

The union said nurses are now making plans for a strike, with more details expected later this week.

“The nurses have spoken. It is very clear they feel the hospital has left them no choice but to take this action to protest Kapiolani management’s disregard for our concerns and the hospital’s continued unfair labor practices,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawai’i Nurses’ Association. “We hope this serves as a wake-up call to Kapiolani’s management.”

While it’s clear from the union vote that Kapiolani nurses are not satisfied with the hospital’s latest contract offer, a ratified strike vote does not necessarily mean that a strike will happen. Unions often use strike votes as negotiating tools to demonstrate the seriousness of their requests, especially at pivotal negotiating points.

The vote to authorize a strike comes in advance of Wednesday’s scheduled meeting of the union, the hospital and a federal negotiator.

The hospital already has presented “a last, best, final offer.”

HNA, which represents 4,000 nurses in Hawaii’s major health care providers throughout the state, said that Kapiolani Medical Center “has been demanding its nurses pay a higher percentage of their health care premiums and be satisfied with zero to below-average wage increases.”

The union said other issues not addressed in the management’s “last, best, final offer” are nurses having to intermingle with both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients during their same shift; and nurses being required to reuse N95 masks, even though Hawaii Pacific Health, the parent of Kapiolani Medical Center, is the only hospital system that reuses N95 masks instead of discarding them after a single use.

“Kapiolani has continued to generate significant revenue even during this pandemic — on the backs of the nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals,” Ross said in a statement. “The management has attempted to diminish our voice and dismiss our concerns by making this all about money, but from the outset of our negotiations, we have said our concerns are much more than about fair compensation, and safety for ourselves and our patients.”

Kapiolani officials were not immediately available for comment today.

However, last week, Kapiolani Medical Center CEO Martha Smith refuted the characterization portrayed by Ross.

Smith told the Star-Advertiser that the hospital’s registered nurses are paid on average $124,000 ($168,480 with benefits), and its recent settlement offer includes wage increases totaling 5% over the three-year contract in addition to paid time off enhancements and the continued payment of 100% of health care costs for nurses with single coverage, among many other benefits.

She said the hospital also has agreed to reduce the number of times N95 masks are sanitized and reissued to three times even though its existing process follows both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and manufacturer guidelines.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1,050 Kapiolani front-line workers since receiving its initial shipment in mid-December, Smith added.

“We’re disappointed that the Hawai‘i Nurses Association (HNA) indicated to us that it would not present our offer to the nurses and our nurses were not given the opportunity to formally review or vote on this offer,” Smith said last week.

Smith told the Star-Advertiser that the hospital had bargained “in good faith” and hoped to avoid a strike. But she said that if a strike commenced, the hospital had contingency plans for qualified temporary staffing.