Man, 46, allegedly tries to stab girlfriend in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly tried to stab his girlfriend with a knife in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect and his girlfriend, 34, were involved in an argument at about 9 p.m. Tuesday over the suspect smashing a plate of food in the victim’s daughter’s face. Her daughter did not sustain any physical injuries.

The argument escalated at which time the suspect allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to stab the victim.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived but later called 911 to give his account of what happened.

Police arrested the suspect just after midnight Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted assault and abuse of a family or household member.