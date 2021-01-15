Corrections

Phase 1-C of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Hawaii — which includes all those over age 65, those with chronic diseases and essential workers — will cover about 400,000 people. If all those eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1 parts A, B and C were to get it, that would cover about 40% to 50% of the state’s population. Information in a box on Page A5 Tuesday was incorrect.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.