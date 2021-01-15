Kokua Line: Online registration open for COVID-19 vaccination on 4 islands

Question: Where exactly are the online sign-ups for the vaccine? I am 75 so I am eligible, but I went to the Department of Health website and there is so much information there I couldn’t find it.

Answer: Go to hawaii covid19.com/vaccine for links to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Oahu, Kauai, Maui or Hawaii island.

Appointments are only for individuals in the groups now being vaccinated. There are no walk-ins.

The vaccination schedule started in mid-December with Phase 1-A, which included health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and has continued into Phase 1-B, which includes first responders, front-line essential workers and people 75 and older.

Some islands might move through phases faster than others because their overall populations are smaller.

Note: Hawaii Pacific Health, which is running a mass vaccination site on Oahu starting next week, encourages its eligible patients to schedule their vaccination appointments through their MyChart accounts, according to its website. HPH members who have not set up their MyChart account are encouraged to do so. People who are not HPH members or do not have MyChart accounts can be vaccinated at the mass event but will have to schedule their appointment through a general online form. Details can be found at 808ne.ws/hphapp or hawaii covid19.com/vaccine (once there, click on the yellow box that says Oahu (Pier 2).

Q: How much will the shot cost?

A: “The vaccines are being provided for free, but there may be an administrative fee to cover the cost of setting up vaccination clinics and giving the shots. Check with your insurance provider as most providers (including Medicare and Medicaid) will cover those fees,” the state Department of Health says in its FAQs about Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Q: At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot on the news about how the infection rates were much higher for Pacific Islanders. Has that gotten better?

A: It doesn’t appear so. Pacific Islanders continue to be disproportionately represented in Hawaii’s COVID-19 caseload, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health. Pacific Islanders comprise 4% of Hawaii’s population but account for 24% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, 31% of its COVID-19 hospitalizations and 23% of its COVID-19 deaths, according to DOH data most recently updated Monday.

Q: What happened to the satellite city hall at Ala Moana Center?

A: It’s moving across the mall and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, by appointment only, according to the city. The new location is on the mall’s makai side, street level, near Assaggio’s restaurant.

The old location, on the mauka side near Barnes & Noble Booksellers, closed Jan. 8.

The city says that all serv­ices offered at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall are available online, by mail or at a self-service supermarket kiosk (where motor vehicle registrations can be renewed). For more information, see honolulu.gov/csd.

Q: Regarding the driver’s license extension, does that mean I shouldn’t get a ticket for driving with an expired license?

A: Yes, if your license expired after March 15, according to the state Department of Transportation. Police departments throughout the state know that the governor’s emergency proclamation extends expiration dates of Hawaii driver’s licenses that expired or will expire from March 16, 2020, through Feb. 13, 2021. Such credentials are good through Feb. 14.

Q: When I am finally able to get an appointment to renew it, will it be good from the date I renew or from when it originally expired?

A: From when it originally expired; in other words, from the expiration date printed on the card.

