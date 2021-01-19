Man, 35, charged in Kaneohe road rage shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man accused in Wednesday’s road rage shooting in Kaneohe.

Aaron K. Kahumoku was charged with second-degree attempted murder and three firearm-related charges. He was also charged with one count of first-degree reckless endangering and promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

Kahumoku’s bail is set at $250,000.

Police said a suspect later identified as Kahumoku fired a gun at a Toyota truck occupied by two men in Kaneohe at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded and found the truck at the Hawaiian Memorial cemetery where the occupants, both age 23, sustained minor injuries from shattered glass.

Police arrested Kahumoku after they located him in his vehicle on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway near the Halawa 0ff-ramp.

Officers also arrested two passengers — a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

Police believe road rage was the motive in the shooting.

Kahumoku has a criminal record of three felony convictions for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, assault and promoting a dangerous drug. His record also includes a misdemeanor conviction for abuse of a family or household member and two petty misdemeanor convictions for harassment.