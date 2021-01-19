Most Hawaiian islands under flash flood watch as storm system lingers over state

A flash flood watch remains in effect for most Hawaiian islands today as a storm system lingers over the state.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch from Oahu to Hawaii island through this afternoon.

“Abundant moisture from a stalled front near the Big Island will continue to bring the threat of flash flooding through Tuesday.” forecasters said Monday evening. “The greatest areas of risk will be over windward and mountain areas. This moisture will gradually shift westward on Tuesday and will bring increasing chances of heavy rain to Oahu.”

Forecasters said landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

The weather service said that windy and wet weather will continue over Oahu and Kauai through Tuesday afternoon.

From Wednesday through the end of the week, moderate to breezy tradewinds are expected.

A high surf warning for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui is expected to expire at 6 a.m. today.

Surf will gradually diminish through Tuesday, forecasters said.

