WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige gives update on COVID-19 vaccination plans in Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 pm

  • GOV. DAVID IGE'S FACEBOOK PAGE

    Gov. David Ige gives update on coronavirus vaccination plans in Hawaii.

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest updates on coronavirus vaccination plans in Hawaii.

Speakers include Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Director of Department of Health Elizabeth Char.

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

