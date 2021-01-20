Man, 19, arrested after assaulting Honolulu police officer

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night after he assaulted a police officer who pulled him over for traffic violations in Kapolei, police said.

The officer pulled over the suspect at about 11 p.m. on Kualakai Parkway. When the officer exited her vehicle, the suspect drove off but stopped a short distance away.

Police said the suspect then exited his vehicle and punched the officer in the head. A struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly head-butted the officer as she restrained him with handcuffs.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault against a law enforcement in the first-degree, speeding, reckless driving and operating a vehicle after illegally consuming alcohol.

The legal drinking age in Hawaii is 21.

The officer was treated and released at a hospital for minor injuries.