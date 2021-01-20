Surf below advisory levels today, but another swell arrives Friday

Surf remains below advisory levels, forecasters said, as the most recent northwest swell diminishes throughout today, and will remain so until at least Thursday night.

But another large, long-period swell is on the way, according to the National Weather Service, and expected to arrive Friday, bringing warning level surf for smaller isles once again.

Surf of 10 to 14 feet on north facing shores is expected to lower to 8 to 12 feet tonight and further on Thursday, while surf on west facing shores lowers from 7 to 10 feet to 6 to 8 feet tonight, and 4 to 6 feet on Thursday.

Surf on south and east facing shores remains steady, at 1 to 3 feet and 3 to 5 feet, respectively today through Thursday morning.

With the threat of flash flooding having decreased, an earlier flash flood watch for Kauai County has been canceled, but forecasters say a slight chance of thunderstorms is possible for the leeward slopes of Hawaii island this afternoon.

A wet tradewind pattern is expected over the next few days, with east to northeast trades of 15 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph or more expected through at least Friday. Winds are expected to gain more speed over the weekend.

Highs today range between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows tonight between 65 and 70.

A small craft advisory for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters due to east winds of 25 knots, remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.