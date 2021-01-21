Hilo man, 34, charged in string of burglaries

Prosecutors charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a string of burglaries at storage units in Hilo.

Richard “Kini Boy” Kuakini Kaleohano Jr. of Hilo was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. He is in custody in lieu of $161,000 bail.

In early September 2020, police said a suspect allegedly cut locks to numerous storage units at a public storage facility in Hilo and removed items.

Almost three months later, a suspect allegedly broke into the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation facility in Hilo and took various tools valued at $6,000.

During the course of an investigation, police said Kaleohano was identified as a suspect in the burglaries.

Police arrested him at a residence in Keaukaha Wednesday.

Police remind the public that there are enhanced penalties for certain penalties such as burglary, theft, criminal property damage and robbery due to the current COVID-19 emergency proclamation declared by Gov. David Ige.