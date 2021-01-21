comscore Hilo man, 34, charged in string of burglaries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hilo man, 34, charged in string of burglaries

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 am
  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT Richard Kuakini Kaleohano Jr.

    COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Richard Kuakini Kaleohano Jr.

Prosecutors charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a string of burglaries at storage units in Hilo.

Richard “Kini Boy” Kuakini Kaleohano Jr. of Hilo was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. He is in custody in lieu of $161,000 bail.

In early September 2020, police said a suspect allegedly cut locks to numerous storage units at a public storage facility in Hilo and removed items.

Almost three months later, a suspect allegedly broke into the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation facility in Hilo and took various tools valued at $6,000.

During the course of an investigation, police said Kaleohano was identified as a suspect in the burglaries.

Police arrested him at a residence in Keaukaha Wednesday.

Police remind the public that there are enhanced penalties for certain penalties such as burglary, theft, criminal property damage and robbery due to the current COVID-19 emergency proclamation declared by Gov. David Ige.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (5)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
High surf, strong winds forecast to buffet Hawaiian islands over weekend
Next Story
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
Looking Back

Scroll Up