Kapiolani Medical Center nurses vote to ratify 3-year agreement

The nurses at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children voted to ratify a three-year agreement, ending six months of negotiations.

The nurses voted electronically over a two-day period that ended at midnight Thursday. A majority of the nurses voted in favor of the agreement to avert a strike.

The agreement includes the following:

>> Annual scheduled wage increases totaling 7% over the next three years.

>> Improvements to the paid time-off process.

>> Shared costs for health insurance premiums.

Kapiolani also agreed to make improvements in COVID-19 protocols to protect the health of patients and staff.

In a statement today, president Daniel Ross of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, said, “Throughout the challenging past six months, the nurses have continued to give their all to support the hospital’s patients, but the nurses were willing to walk away from it all to demand a fair and safer work environment.”

“While we hope this is the beginning of a more collaborative working relationship with Kapiolani’s management, we cannot in good conscience celebrate this milestone knowing there are other glaring deficiencies in the hospital, Ross said, referring to the hospital’s treatment of its respiratory therapists. “We are committed to ensure the hospital extends the same respect to our other healthcare colleagues to raise the standard of care for our patients.”