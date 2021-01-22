Man, 26, in critical condition after Waialua collision

A 26-year-old man was in critical condition after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua tonight.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the accident at 6:37 p.m. and they administered life-saving treatment, including CPR and administering medication.
He was transported to an area hospital.
The police Vehicular Homicide Section is investigating.
