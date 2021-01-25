comscore 2 kite surfers rescued off Kailua Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 kite surfers rescued off Kailua Beach

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Lifeguards rescued two kite surfers roughly a half-mile to a mile offshore of Kailua Beach today.

At 5:30 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to kite surfers in distress, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

“When the rain came in … about a half-dozen kite surfers ran into trouble,” Enright said.

Ocean Safety rescued two kite surfers, the first off of Mokolea Rock, and the second off of Popoia Island, she said.

Enright said both were brought to shore safely. The rest of the group made it in on their own.

