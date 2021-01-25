Honolulu extends City Card use to Feb. 15

The City and County of Honolulu is extending use of the Immediate Response Incentive Mastercard – known as the City Card – to Feb. 15 to give people more time to spend the entire amount on their card. The City Card is a debit card preloaded with $500 for qualified people to buy food and household goods at grocery and convenience stores on Oahu.
So far 3,026 people have activated their City Cards and 43% have spent the entire $500 on their card. Overall, spending by people with a City Card at grocery and convenience stores has infused about $1.4 million into the local economy.
People who qualified for a City Card had an approved application with a City-sponsored hardship relief fund that documented financial harm from the pandemic.
