Honolulu Fire Department tallies 24 weather-related calls, including rescues, on rainy Monday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:10 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles are seen in heavy rain on South King Street on Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department announced today that it responded to 24 weather-related calls in a 24-hour period starting 8 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters also responded to two swift-water rescues, 14 water evacuations, three arcing wire calls, four downed trees and assisted in a Honolulu Police Department call.

No injuries were reported from these incidents, fire inspector Carl Otsuka said.

HFD reminds the public to avoid going near flooded areas or waterways during flash flood conditions.

Do not drive through flooded roadways, HFD said.

