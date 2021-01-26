Man, 35, seriously injured in Chinatown attack

A first-degree robbery investigation is underway where a male suspect assaulted a 35-year-old man with a pipe in Chinatown, police said.

The alleged assault occurred on Smith Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect demanded property from the victim. When the victim refused, the suspect struck him in the head with the pipe, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.