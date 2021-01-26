More funds on the way for food stamps, school meals for needy Hawaii families

More funding for food stamps and school meals for needy families is on the way due to a new executive presidential order, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The new executive order by President Joseph Biden will provide more Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to the neediest families, including nearly 33,000 people in Hawaii, Schatz said.

It also includes a 15% increase in benefits for families, which should help more than 93,500 Hawaii students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and are currently receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits due to COVID-19 related school closures.

In addition, Schatz said a directive for food assistance benefits would be updated to reflect the true cost of a healthy diet.

“More help is on the way for Hawaii families struggling to put food on their tables,” said Schatz in a statement. “These new actions from the president will boost benefits and provide more healthy meals for those most in need.”