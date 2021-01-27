Hawaii reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 103 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 103 additional infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 404 fatalities and 25,442 cases.

The state’s death toll now also includes 59 confirmed, but previously unreported, COVID-19-related deaths that were officially added to Hawaii’s virus death toll on Tuesday.

The three new deaths reported today include two on Oahu and one on Maui. No other details were immediately released.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 322 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 25 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was more than 427,000 today.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 64 on Oahu, 27 on Maui, three on the Big Island, and nine residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 20,642 on Oahu, 2,132 in Hawaii County, 1,661 on Maui, 178 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 698 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,613 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by one today.

By island, Oahu has 1,191 active cases, Maui has 319, the Big Island has 95, Kauai has eight, according to the state’s latest tally. Lanai and Molokai have no active COVID cases.

Health officials counted 4,500 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2.1% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,673 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today by state health officials.

Four hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,669 hospitalizations within the state, 1,464 have been on Oahu, 98 on Maui, 94 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 82 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with 21 in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.

Health officials said that as of Sunday, 106,654 vaccines have been administered of the 170,975 received by the state. The administered vaccinations by county are Honolulu, 68,521; Maui, 11,060; Hawaii, 10,459 and Kauai, 8,799. The total also included several thousand administered under the federal pharmacy program. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

Oahu moved to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Honolulu’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Oct. 22. To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move to Tier 3 from Tier 2, the 7-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the 7-day average positivity rate must be below 2.5% on those two Wednesdays.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 81 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.0%, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.