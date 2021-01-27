comscore Honolulu police warn of stranger danger threat after Kapolei incident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police warn of stranger danger threat after Kapolei incident

  • Today

Honolulu police reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings after an 11-year-old boy was approached by a stranger in Kapolei who had claimed his mother had asked her to pick him up.

Police said the boy was on his bicycle at a crosswalk at Kapolei Parkway at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when a female driver approached him in a blue Honda van.

The driver claimed the boy’s mother had asked her to pick him up. Police said the boy ignored the woman and she drove off.

The child rode his bike home and told his mother what happened.

Police remind the public to pay attention when walking, jogging and biking.

