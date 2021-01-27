Police search for armed suspects in daylight home invasion in Nuuanu-Punchbowl area

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who bound an 85-year-old man in a brazen home invasion robbery in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area Tuesday, police said.

The masked suspects clad in dark-colored clothing “forcefully” entered the residence on Pacific Heights Road at about 8 a.m., brandished a handgun and threatened the victim, according to police.

The suspects then bound the victim and searched the home, police added.

The suspects fled the residence with money and other items taken from the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in the home invasion.