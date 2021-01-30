Man, 39, injured from gunshot wound in Chinatown

A 39-year-old man was shot in Chinatown early this morning, but no suspect has been arrested.

Police said the victim called 911 to report he was bleeding, but would not say what had happened to him. Police said he was uncooperative.

When officers arrived at the scene, they surmised he had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man in serious but stable condition.

No suspect has been identified nor located.

The case is classified as attempted murder.