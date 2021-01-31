Las Vegas Advisor: Some small casino shows take the stage

Who says you can’t see a show in Vegas? The mandated capacity restrictions that have closed most of the big shows are still in place, but that hasn’t stopped some of the smaller productions from taking the stage.

The following is a list of casino shows that are performing now: Extravaganza (Bally’s); “Delirious Comedy Club” (Downtown Grand); Thunder From Down Under (Excalibur); Piff the Magic Dragon, X Burlesque (Flamingo); Tape Face, X Country (Harrah’s); “Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club” (MGM Grand); “LA Comedy Club” (The STRAT); Murray the Magician, “Laugh Factory,” “Rich Little Live” (Tropicana); The Rat Pack Is Back (Tuscany). Call ahead to confirm; things change fast in this arena.

The Pass: The former Eldorado Casino in Henderson will be rebranded as The Pass Casino. The new name reflects the new ownership by the same company that runs Railroad Pass, which is located near Boulder City, Nev., and is the oldest casino in the Las Vegas area. Along with the new name comes an exterior makeover and new signage inside and out. An opening date has not been announced.

Coaster comeback: A month ago, as new train cars on the roller coaster at New York-New York were being tested, one three-car train derailed and the test was immediately curtailed. The future of the thrill ride was in doubt, but evidently, the track is being repaired and signs at New York-New York indicate that the Big Apple coaster will reopen in early March.

Weekend dogs: The hot dog cart at the Gold Coast, thought to possibly be gone for good, has resurfaced, though only on weekends. Hot dogs with all the fixins, including kraut, are still $2, or you can get ’em with chili for $3.

Question: Is there a stated date for lifting or easing the current restrictions at bars, restaurants and shows?

Answer: The “pause,” as it’s referred to, is currently slated to run through Feb. 15. At that time (or a few days before), a decision will be made by the governor to extend or alter it. There’s no betting line on which way he’ll go.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.