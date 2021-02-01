Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of choking his girlfriend in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly choked his girlfriend in Kaneohe Sunday.

The suspect and the victim, also 19, were in a vehicle on Ikeanani Drive and involved in an argument at about 7:50 a.m. Police said the argument escalated and the suspect choked the victim.

A police officer on patrol in the area heard the argument, followed by a commotion.

Police said the suspect fled on foot but the officer detained him at the intersection of Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.