Police search for suspects in Kapolei daylight carjacking

Honolulu police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Kapolei over the weekend.

Police said a 59-year-old man met an individual at a shopping center parking lot near a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant Saturday to sell an item he posted on social media.

After the transaction, the man was sitting in his light green Plymouth van when two unknown masked male suspects approached him at about 11:20 a.m.

Police said one of the suspects brandished a firearm and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. After the victim exited the vehicle, the two suspects entered the van and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects remain at-large. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.