2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

  Law enforcement officers walked near the entrance to an apartment complex where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, today, in Sunrise, Fla.

    Law enforcement officers walked near the entrance to an apartment complex where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, today, in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. >> Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded today while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect also died at some point during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.

Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding that the names of the deceased agents will not be released immediately. The suspect’s name also was not released.

The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting. Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

