Casino could increase sex trade, report warns

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director of the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women, spoke during a news conference about the proposed DHHL casino Monday at the state Capitol.

    Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director of the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women, spoke during a news conference about the proposed DHHL casino Monday at the state Capitol.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Stacelynn Eli, center, and others met Monday to voice their concerns regarding the proposed DHHL casino.

    State Rep. Stacelynn Eli, center, and others met Monday to voice their concerns regarding the proposed DHHL casino.

The report, requested by members of the state House of Representatives, concluded that men who gamble are more prone to purchasing sex, and that a casino would likely increase domestic violence toward women, prostitution and sex trafficking. Read more

