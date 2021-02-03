2 men allegedly threaten Kakaako plaza guard with gun before stealing jewelry from store

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who used a hammer to break into a jewelry store at Waterfront Plaza early today, police said.

Jewelry and a couple of watches with an estimated total value of under $5,000 were taken from Opal Fields, said owner Thomas Wheeler. Damage is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.

Two male suspects rode into the plaza at 500 Ala Moana Boulevard on motorcycles just before 1:40 a.m. Police said one of the suspects threatened the security guard with a handgun and took his cell phone and portable radio.

The suspects used physical force and a hammer to break through the glass door of the jewelry store, grabbed items and fled, police added.

The suspects were wearing motorcycle helmets at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a robbery and burglary investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

Opal Fields is located between Hawaii Pacific University’s Student Services Center and InSight Imaging.