Cool temps linger for Hawaiian isles as rain, winds retreat and surf rises

It felt like winter in Hawaii as snow fell on the summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa overnight, while night-time temperatures dipped into the chilly 50s and 60s.

The National Weather Service expects a cold front – which brought torrential gusts and rains as it traveled from Kauai to Maui on Wednesday – to weaken as it moves into Hawaii island this morning, then exit to the east tonight.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny for most isles, with isolated afternoon showers, and highs from 72 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight are expected to dip into the 50s and 60s again – and as low as the 40s for Kula, Maui.

Northwest winds are expected to maintain speeds of 15 to 20 mph today before becoming light and variable tonight.

On Hawaii island, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through tonight.

The winter weather advisory for Haleakala and the Big Isle summits was canceled about 10 minutes ahead of its 10 a.m. expiration today, following a night of freezing drizzle, fog, ice and snow.

Weather officials said ice on the highest elevations of Haleakala is now melting, and significant snowfall is not expected for Big Isle summits.

A high surf warning, meanwhile, has been issued for the north and west shores of Kauai County and Oahu due to a large, northwest swell, effective until 6 a.m. Friday.

Surf of 20 to 30 feet is expected along the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and of 20 to 25 feet along north shores of Oahu. For Oahu’s west shores, surf is expected to reach 16 to 20 feet.

Weather officials warn that anyone entering the water in these areas could face significant injury or death.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for the north and west shores of Molokai, with surf of 16 to 20 feet, and 12 to 15 feet, respectively.

The advisory also covers the north shores of Maui, with surf of 16 to 20 feet, and west shores of Hawaii island, with surf of 6 to 10 feet.

Forecasters expect drier, cooler conditions to build across the isles today as the remains of the cold front exit the state this evening. Cool and dry conditions, with light winds, are expected to prevail Friday through the weekend.

Although temperatures felt chilly due to the cold front, NWS logged a record high of 86 degrees for Honolulu on Wednesday, which surpassed the previous record of 84 set in 1962.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 50s for some parts of Hawaii through the rest of the week.

Another cold front is forecast to hit the isles early next week.