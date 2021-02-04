Department of Hawaiian Home Lands removes unauthorized campers near Punchbowl

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands said today that it has removed unauthorized campers from one of its homesteads in Honolulu, and is now installing a fence to secure the property.

DHHL said it is installing an approximately 200-foot long, 6-foot-tall fence to secure unencumbered land bordering the Kalawahine subdivision.

Authorities identified four people and issued them trespass warnings and a notice to remove objects ahead of the removal. Three were removed today, including one who accepted shelter services.

The agency said it also posted notifications ahead of the removal along Kapahu Street.

The state Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division, Department of Transportation, Governor’s Task Force on Homelessness, and Kula No Na Poʻe Hawaii partnered in the effort.

“We are thankful for the community’s cooperation in this effort,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Aila, Jr. in a news release “The Department heard concerns about unauthorized campers in this area and worked with the homestead community association to provide time to guide these individuals to available resources. This fence will secure undevelopable lands and provide the community with a sense of safety.”

DHHL said last year, it also installed a fence along Prospect Street, and has other fencing projects in the works to secure unencumbered lands statewide.