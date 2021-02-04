Maui County to get $40M in federal funds for rent, utilities assistance

Maui County will receive $40 million in federal funds to help residents struggling to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Michael Victorino.

Funding will be allocated to households earning up to 80% of area median income that have lost income due to COVID-19, and are at risk of homelessness.

Maui County’s Department of Housing & Human Concerns will solicit requests for proposals from nonprofit agencies with the capability, knowledge and experience to administer rental assistance programs using public funds.

“We are thankful to the Federal government, the state’s administrative and legislative branches, and to our own Maui County team for working so hard to ensure those who are in real need, through no fault of their own, will get the help they need,” said Victorino in a news release. “This will also come as welcome news to landlords, many of whom have struggled alongside their tenants over the past several months.”

The county expects an initial release of $15 million within a few weeks. Additional funds will be disbursed once the county obligates at least 70% of initial funds. To release the remainder of the funds, 65% of the allocation must be expended by September. The entire $40 million must be used by year’s end.