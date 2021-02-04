Police search for man suspected in knifepoint robbery of Nanakuli convenience store

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who police say wielded a large knife in a convenience store robbery in Nanakuli.

Police said the suspect entered 7-Eleven just after 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 25 and brandished a 10-inch hunting knife.

He took unspecified items and fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches with a medium build.

Police released surveillance camera footage that shows the suspect entering the store wearing a black long-sleeved jacket, gray camouflage pants and a blue shirt used as a face covering at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.